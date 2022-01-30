Watch Katy Perry perform ‘When I’m Gone’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Katy Perry has appeared on Saturday Night Live – watch her performance below.

The episode, which was hosted by actor Willem Dafoe, marked Perry’s fourth time performing on the late night sketch show, after appearances in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Perry performed ‘When I’m Gone’, her recent electro-pop collaboration with Swedish DJ Alesso.

Perry also brought audiences a taste of her recent Vegas residency to SNL, in a performance that saw her backed by a bunch of dancing, phallic-like toadstools who waved at fans and told them to “eat me” during the show.

Perry later returned to perform ballad, ‘Never Really Over’, this time alone on stage.

You can watch both performances below:

Perry’s Las Vegas residency kicked off on December 29, taking over The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino until mid-March. The opening night of the over-the-top show saw Perry roll out a 16-foot-tall toilet, ride a giant snail and more.

Speaking about the production to GMA, Perry said: “A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so this thing is three times the size of me.”

“When you’re on tour, you’re in a different building every night so you have to accumulate to the size of the building. With this incredible 5,000 seater theatre, you know exactly what is what. You’re on the same stage every single time you play so there’s a lot of consistency which allows you to do even more magic,” she added.

The show features a career-spanning set from Perry that includes the likes of ‘California Gurls’, ‘Hot n Cold’, ‘Waking Up in Vegas’, ‘I Kissed a Girl’, ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Roar’ and more, along with her recently-released Alesso collaboration ‘When I’m Gone’.

Speaking about her recent collaboration with Alesso, Perry told GMA: “It gives it a fresh, fun new feeling. The show must go on in a way, people use music to do all kinds of things – to be happy, to get their grief out, to dance. We all need a soundtrack to our lives and I hope I can be a part of that.”