Watch Keane perform ‘Everybody’s Changing’ with Anoushka Shankar at Lollapalooza India

Keane performed their 2004 single ‘Everybody’s Changing’ with acclaimed sitar player Anoushka Shankar at Lollapalooza India yesterday (January 28).

Shankar is the daughter of the legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar and joined the band to add a unique new twist to the track.

Sharing the collaboration to Instagram, Keane said their performance was “the best possible start to 2024” and that they eventually hope to “be back to play more shows and see more of this wonderful country.”

Check out the performance below:

Keane are soon set to play more gigs closer to home, with appearances at Latitude and Kendal Calling in their calendar for the summer. They will also be performing at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London for this year’s BRITs Week in aid of War Child.

This year, Keane are also celebrating 20 years of their debut album ‘Hopes And Fears’. To mark the occasion, the band are sharing a special remastered version of the breakthrough album on May 10, 2024 – exactly two decades after its original release.

Tom Chaplin and Co. will also be playing at The O2 arena in London on that night as part of their upcoming world tour. The 2024 dates will kick off on April 1 with a stop in Mexico City, before the band make their way over to Europe and the UK.

A US leg has also been confirmed for September, including shows at prestigious venues including the Greek Theatre in LA, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now, and you can find a full list of UK dates listed below, as well as remaining tickets here. You can also visit here to get tickets to the US dates.

Keane’s UK 2024 tour dates are:

MAY

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

5 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

7 – Bournemouth, BIC

8 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

10 – London, The O2

11 – London, The O2 [New Date]

13 – Dublin, 3Arena