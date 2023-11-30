Watch Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar perform ‘Breach’ on ‘Kimmel’

Keanu Reeves has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with his band Dogstar. Check out footage of the moment below.

The performance took place on Tuesday night (November 28), as the ‘90s grunge outfit took to the stage to perform their new single ‘Breach’ on the US chat show.

Dressed entirely in black, the band – which features Reeves on the bass – played their latest single in support of their new album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’, which is their first LP in two decades.

Advertisement

It also marked their first television appearance as a band since they performed on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show back in the summer of 2000, and saw the John Wick leading man play on a bass solo. Check it out below.

Dogstar was formed back in 1994 and featured Reeves on the bass, Bret Domrose as the guitarist/vocalist, and Rob Mailhouse on drums. During their time as a band, the trio released two albums – the 1996 breakthrough ‘Our Little Visionary’ and sophomore album ‘Happy Ending’.

The latter arrived in 2000, and the band eventually split two years later. The reformation of Dogstar took place in the summer of 2022 and the members made their return to the live stage in May with a set at BottleRock festival in Napa Valley.

It was two months later, however, when Reeves and co. announced details of their first album in 23 years, as well as the lead single ‘Everything Turns Around’ and tour dates.

In celebration of the new LP, the dates kicked off with a show in Hermosa Beach in August. From there, they played a few shows in Japan before returning to the US for another run of shows, starting tonight (November 30).

Advertisement

2023 North American dates will run until December 20, when it will conclude with a stop in Nashville. Visit here to find any remaining tickets.

Dogstar are also set to perform at Rock For People in the Czech Republic next year.

In other Dogstar/Keanu Reeves news, last month the actor and bassist revealed that he once received a music lesson from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea.