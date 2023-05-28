Watch Keanu Reeves’ reunited band Dogstar make live comeback in California

Keanu Reeves‘ grunge band Dogstar played their first gig in two decades last night (May 27) – watch footage from their set at the BottleRocket festival below.

The band released two albums, 1996’s ‘Our Little Visionary’ and 2000’s ‘Happy Ending’, before calling it quits in 2002. Reeves played bass in the band and interest in them grew as his acting career began to take off.

After reuniting last summer, the band recently revealed that they are preparing to release their first new music in 23 years, and played their first live set in decades on Saturday night.

Advertisement

At the show, the band debuted new music alongside songs from ‘Our Little Visionary’ and ‘Happy Ending’, with Reeves telling Billboard of the band: “It’s a space that I love, and a space that I tried to protect.”

Watch footage from the show and see photos and the full setlist below.

the return of Dogstar pic.twitter.com/gyFLPCEyOS — Saul Levitz (@saullevitz) May 27, 2023

Every time they show Keanu on the jumbo screen there are bursts of screams — and not just from me 😂🤩 #BottleRock pic.twitter.com/36IhqKbU6V — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) May 27, 2023

Advertisement

Dogstar played:

‘Lust’

‘Sunrise’

‘How The Story Ends’

‘Everything Turns Around’

‘Blonde’

‘Lily’

‘Glimmer’

‘Sleep’

‘Shallow Easy’

‘Flowers’

‘Upside’

‘Breach’

Discussing their comeback on a newly-launched Instagram account, Dogstar told fans: “Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response. Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.

“We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.”

They added: “We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

Late last year, the band made their return to the live stage with a private show “for the incredible people who made our new album possible”.