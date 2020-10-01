Watch Keiko Necesario’s new music video for ‘Ready, Let Go’

Filipino artist Keiko Necesario has dropped a new music video for ‘Ready, Let Go’, the title track of her recently released sophomore album.

The music video for ‘Ready, Let Go’ see Necesario journey through space as she reflects upon the events of her life, dodging meteors and visiting foreign planets along the way.

Check out the music video below.

Thematically, ‘Ready, Let Go’ touches upon the singer’s faith and her relationship with God. Through the track, she goes on a spiritual journey that begins in self doubt and uncertainty about what the future holds, and ends with her putting her faith in God.

The track is from Necesario’s second studio album, ‘Ready, Let Go’, which was released last Friday, September 25. The record, which features lead single ‘Dangerous’, was produced in collaboration with UK-based producers Rusti Russouw and Tristan Charmichael of electronic duo Chasing Fantasia. On Twitter, th duo shared that the record took a year to complete.

It comes after Keiko Necesario’s self-produced album, ‘Through It All’, released in 2015. She has since performed in Singapore for the Music Matters conference, and has written and performed original songs for a number of Filipino films, including Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka and Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa Wifi.