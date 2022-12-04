Watch Keith Urban pay tribute to Christine McVie with live Fleetwood Mac medley

Keith Urban has joined the sprawling list of artists paying tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac icon Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday (November 30) at the age of 79.

Performing on the Gold Coast on Thursday (December 1), Urban paused the show to give a short speech honouring McVie’s memory. “Today,” he said, “We lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing.

“For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular ethos to the whole thing. And you had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which was angelic [and] otherworldly. And then you had Christine, who for me, was the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally, in that band.”

Advertisement

Urban went on to play a medley of the Fleetwood Mac songs fronted by McVie, including ‘Say You Love Me’ (from the band’s eponymous 1975 album), ‘Everywhere’ (from 1987’s ‘Tango In The Night’) and ‘Songbird’ (from 1977’s ‘Rumours’). All the while, a photo of McVie was beamed onto the screen behind Urban.

Have a look at clips of the tribute below.

McVie died in the early hours of Wednesday morning; no cause of death was confirmed, though her family noted in a statement that her passing came “following a short illness”.

Among others who have paid tribute to McVie are her bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Nicks and Buckingham, as well as Bill Clinton, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Harry Styles and many more.