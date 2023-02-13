Watch Kelela perform ‘Enough For Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Kelela performed her single ‘Enough For Love’ as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend (February 10) – check it out below.

The R&B singer/songwriter last week released her second album, ‘Raven’, nearly five-and-a-half years on from her debut ‘Take Me Apart‘.

In a four-star review, NME described the singer’s new album as “the innovative sound of an artist ready to start anew”, adding that it was a “frequently breathtaking return”.

You can watch Kelela’s performance on Fallon below.

“imma be honest wit y’all – never thought this moment would be a reality,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

‘Enough For Love’, co-produced by Yo van Lenz, was released last week as the fifth and final single to be lifted from ‘Raven’.

‘Washed Away’, the first single from the new album, arrived last September and marked Kelela’s first new material in five years. “I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” Kelela said at the time.

Despite the gap between albums, Kelela has kept busy with a string of guest verses and other projects. In 2018, the singer shared ‘Take Me a_Part, the Remixes’, which offered new versions of her debut tracklist with assists from Princess Nokia, Junglepussy and Cupcakke. The remix album also enlisted Kaytranada as a producer.

Elsewhere, Kelela appeared on Solange‘s ‘Scales’ – from the singer’s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’ – as well as featuring on Danny Brown’s ‘From The Ground’ and Clams Casino‘s ‘A Breath Away’. She later reunited with Brown for the Gorillaz track ‘Submission’, which appeared on the tracklist of the band’s 2017 album ‘Humanz’.

Kelela is among acts who will perform at Field Day this year in London’s Victoria Park, with Aphex Twin and Bonobo set to headline.