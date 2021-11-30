Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’

Kelly Clarkson has unveiled a cover of Pixies’ 1988 anthem ‘Where Is My Mind?’.

In a clip released yesterday (November 29), Clarkson performed with a backing band on her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

With every episode, Clarkson picks a beloved song to cover before she begins the show’s main programme.

Clarkson attempts to work her own pop vocal prowess into the Pixies alt-rock classic, over an arrangement that keeps close to the original song’s grit. Watch her performance below.

In recent episodes, Clarkson has taken on other alternative rock classics with covers of Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’ and ‘Fake Plastic Trees’, along with My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’.

Last month, Clarkson collaborated with Ariana Grande on a new Christmas song titled ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’, which ended up on Clarkson’s new holiday album, ‘When Christmas Comes Along’.

Meanwhile, Pixies are set to perform a headlining set at Manchester’s Sounds of the City 2022 next July.

The group are also preparing a box set titled ‘Live in Brixton’, which documents their 2004 reunion shows with original bassist Kim Deal.