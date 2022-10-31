Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson has turned her attention to Soundgarden on her ‘Kellyoke’ segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the band’s signature song ‘Black Hole Sun’.

The cover took place on Friday’s episode (October 28), for which she was joined by actors Josh Duhamel and Sosie Bacon. Clarkson donned a flannelette shirt for the performance, nodding to the fashion of the grunge movement in the early ’90s that Soundgarden were a part of.

Watch the performance below:

‘Black Hole Sun’ was originally released by Soundgarden in 1994, as the third single from their fourth studio album ‘Superunknown’. The song topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, the first of the band’s to do so, and went on to be certified Gold in both the UK and Australia. The song was in the news earlier this month when an AI-generated music video for it was shared online.

‘Kellyoke’, the segment of Clarkson’s show in which she performs an abridged cover of a popular song, has proven to be the breakout success of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Other notable covers Clarkson has done in 2022 include George Michael (‘Faith’), Ed Sheeran (‘Shivers’), Radiohead (‘Exit Music (For A Film)’), Harry Styles (‘Falling’) and The Smiths (‘How Soon Is Now?’).

The segment has ended up receiving its own EP, where Clarkson released studio versions of six covers originally featured on ‘Kellyoke’: Roy Orbison‘s ‘Blue Bayou’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Call Out My Name’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Whitney Houston‘s ‘Queen Of The Night’, Shaed‘s ‘Trampoline’ and Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’. The EP was released on June 9 via Atlantic.

Recently, the singer also paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by covering her song ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’ for the segment. She was joined by duet partner Dwayne Johnson for the performance, who was on the show to promote his new DC movie Black Adam.

As for the surviving members of Soundgarden, guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron both announced a new band named 3rd Secret back in April. Their self-titled debut album was released on the same day.