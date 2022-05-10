Watch Kelly Clarkson put her ‘Kellyoke’ spin on The Smiths’ ‘How Soon Is Now?’

Kelly Clarkson has returned with her latest ‘Kellyoke’ cover, this time putting her spin on The Smiths‘ 1984 song ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

The cover adds to an ever-growing list of songs that Clarkson and her house band Y’all have performed for the segment on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Other songs Clarkson and co. have performed thus far include Harry Styles‘ ‘Falling’, Radiohead‘s ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shivers’, George Michael‘s ‘Faith’, Bleachers‘ ‘I Wanna Get Better’ and the Pixies‘ ‘Where Is My Mind?’.

Have a look at the ‘Kellyoke’ cover of ‘How Soon is Now?’ below:

Initially released as a B-side for the single ‘William, It Was Really Nothing’, ‘How Soon Is Now?’ later appeared on the compilation album ‘Hatful Of Hollow’ and international versions of The Smiths’ second album, 1985’s ‘Meat Is Murder’. It went on to become one of the band’s most popular tracks, and was selected as one of 70 songs to chart ‘The Story Of NME‘ in March 2022. The song was covered by Love Spit Love in 1995, and their version featured in the 1996 film The Craft, as well as in the opening credits of the TV series Charmed.

In other Smiths-adjacent news, former frontman Morrissey is currently gearing up for Viva Moz Vegas, a five-date residency taking place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace. According to a press release, the special run of shows “will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album”.

Earlier this year, the controversial frontman issued a statement asking his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him when giving interviews. “Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music?”, he wrote.

In response, Marr took to Twitter and directly addressed Morrissey, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down.” Marr later said there would be “zero” chance for him to resume a personal or professional relationship with Morrissey.