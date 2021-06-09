Watch Kelly Clarkson’s energetic cover of Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’

Kelly Clarkson has shared a new cover of Charli XCX‘s ‘Boom Clap’ – you can watch it below.

Performed on her chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for her latest ‘Kellyoke’ segment, Clarkson’s rendition of Charli XCX’s 2014 single is an energetic belter that sees her live band rev up their instruments.

‘Boom Clap’ was released as the first single from the soundtrack for The Fault In Our Stars, the 2014 film starring Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort and Nat Wolff, and was also featured on XCX’s second studio album ‘Sucker’.

“You are the light and I will follow/ You let me lose my shadow/ You are the sun, the glowing halo/ And you keep burning me up with all your love, oh,” Clarkson sang, belting out the bridge before returning to the high-octane chorus.

You can watch her performance below:

Last month it was announced that Clarkson is set to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV show slot in the US.

Following the recent news that Ellen will be going off air at the end of next year, NBC has confirmed that The Kelly Clarkson show will fill the slot in autumn 2022.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, of the forthcoming switch. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX has joked that she has a new “mainstream” album coming out soon.

The comment comes after the singer was an answer on TV gameshow The Chase, but the contestant incorrectly guessed her name as “Charli SFX.”

Sharing a photo of the incident in the show, Charli joked that she wasn’t happy with the question being incorrectly answered, and wrote: “ok guys… much needed mainstream album coming soon i promise.”