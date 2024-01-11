Watch Kelly Clarkson’s moving cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’

Kelly Clarkson performed a powerful cover of Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Used To Be Young’ for her latest ‘Kellyoke’ cover this week.

The singer performed Cyrus’ ballad from her 2023 album ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘ on Wednesday’s (January 10) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The powerful performance was the latest live cover from the talk show host, after she teamed up with Kelsey Grammer to perform the Frasier theme song the previous night.

Check out her ‘Used To Be Young’ cover below.

Cyrus previously said the song was “about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become”.

During an interview with British Vogue last year, the artist recited a line from ‘Used To Be Young’: “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young.”

Cyrus recalled how a songwriter had first approached her with what she described as a “standard fucked up in the club track”. It inspired her to write about how she can no longer relate to such a lifestyle now she is sober.

“That’s not where I spend my time, you know,” she explained. “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

Around the release of the song, Cyrus launched her own ‘Used To Be Young’ TikTok series, in which she reflected on moments from her life and career. In one video, she looked back on the “upsetting” controversy around her 2008 Vanity Fair cover.

In other news from Clarkson, the star recently opened up about the “extraordinarily hard” depression that she went through following her recent divorce.

Speaking to People magazine, she has described how writing the music for her latest album ‘Chemistry’ forced her to confront the emotional turmoil that followed the divorce.