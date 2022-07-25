Watch Kendrick Lamar bring out Kodak Black for ‘Silent Hill’ at Rolling Loud Miami

Kendrick Lamar invited Kodak Black onstage at Rolling Loud Miami to perform their ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ collaboration ‘Silent Hill’.

Last night (July 24) Lamar told the crowd to “make some noise for my mothafucking n***a, Kodak mothafucking Black”, before the rapper appeared.

Black’s performance came days after he was put on house arrest following a drug charge. He was able to make the cameo at the Miami festival, with his ankle monitor in view.

Watch their performance below.

Kendrick Lamar just brought out Kodak Black at Rolling Loudpic.twitter.com/XUCT7L0svt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 25, 2022

Lamar is currently touring his latest album with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on support. The tour kicked off in Oklahoma City last week before heading to Austin, Houston and Dallas. This week the rapper heads to Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta and Nashville.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the US, Black (real name Bill K. Kapri) was initially pulled over by police on July 15 for allegedly having window tinting “which appeared to be darker than the legal limit”.

Officers then found what they described as 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 (£63,230) in cash during a search. Oxycodone is a prescription opioid which treats pain that can become highly addictive.

Black was later arrested on trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams, as well as possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Online records revealed that he was taken to Broward County Jail in Florida.

The rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen tweeted: “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”