Watch Kendrick Lamar join Beyoncé on stage, and Diana Ross sing her happy birthday

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday at a show in Los Angeles by bringing out both Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross. Check out footage of the show below.

The milestone took place last night (September 4), as the iconic pop star took to the stage for her third and final show at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, as part of her groundbreaking ‘Renaissance’ tour.

Kicking off the 37-track setlist, Beyoncé opened the show with back-to-back performances of ‘Dangerously In Love’, ‘Flaws And All’ and ‘1 + 1’, before breaking out more fan favourites including ‘BREAK MY SOUL’, ‘Run The World (Girls)’ and ‘Love On Top’.

Advertisement

However, a highlight of the show came towards the end of the set, when she was joined on stage by Kendrick Lamar, who teamed up with her to perform the live debut of their ‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’ remix.

The collaboration first dropped earlier this year and saw Beyoncé join forces with the rapper for a reimagined version of her ‘Renaissance’ track. It also marked their third time working together – following on from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track ‘Freedom’ in 2016, and ‘NILE’, a track from her The Lion King soundtrack album ‘The Gift’ (2019).

To the delight of fans, the surprises didn’t stop there. Elsewhere in the gig, the singer brought out Diana Ross, who took to the stage to sing her 1976 song ‘Love Hangover’, before encouraging the audience to join her in singing happy birthday to the headliner.

“I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” Ross said to the crowd, and Beyoncé was seen mouthing, “I love you,” to her.

Advertisement

After the moment, Beyoncé took to the spotlight to share her appreciation for the celebration. “Thank you so much! You are so amazing,” she said. “This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

She continued (via Line Of Best Fit): “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces.

“I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you. I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark, and every fupa.”

Last night’s set at the SoFi Stadium also follows a recent request the singer shared with her fans – asking them to arrive at the concert wearing silver, in celebration of the shows taking place during Virgo season.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows August 23-September 22!”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”

Her ‘Renaissance’ tour continues in Seattle next week (September 14), with a show at the Lumen Field. Find all upcoming tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

In other Beyoncé news, earlier this year, it was reported that ‘Renaissance’ could be Beyoncé’s highest-grossing concert tour ever, and may even exceed the revenue she has earned from all of her previous concerts combined.

Her last tour, 2018’s ‘On The Run II’ was reported to have made $254million (£203million) in gross revenue, whereas her current run of dates is rumoured to be on course to clear over $2billion (£1.6billion).