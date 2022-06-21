NewsMusic News

Watch Kendrick Lamar perform in Cannes ahead of Glastonbury headline set

The Compton rapper will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (June 26)

By Sam Moore
Kendrick lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs on stage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Picture: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

Kendrick Lamar performed a short set during a Spotify event in Cannes last night (June 20) – you can watch footage of his live performance below.

The Compton rapper played live at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès yesterday as part of Cannes Lions Festival – six days before he is due to headline the Pyramid Stage on the final night of Glastonbury 2022.

Lamar, who recently released his long-awaited fifth studio album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’, performed such tracks as ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’, ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’, ‘DNA’, ‘King Kunta’ and ‘Humble’ during the ‘Spotify Beach’ set.

Fan-shot footage from the gig has since surfaced online, with Mumford & SonsMarcus Mumford and Naomi Campbell among those to share video of Lamar’s performance on social media.

You can see footage and photos from Lamar’s Cannes performance, which was preceded by a DJ set from Anderson .Paak (under the moniker DJ Pee .Wee) below.

Prior to his Glastonbury headline set on Sunday (June 26), Lamar will next perform in Milan, Italy on Thursday (June 23).

Lamar will bring his ‘The Big Steppers’ world tour to the UK and Ireland in November for a series of live dates. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will provide support on all dates of the tour.

You can see details of the gigs below, and find any remaining tickets here.

November
2 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
3 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
4 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
7 – The O2, London
8 – The O2, London
13 – 3Arena, Dublin
16 – AO Arena, Manchester

