Watch Kendrick Lamar perform career-spanning set at Day N Vegas festival

Kendrick Lamar performed his only show of the year last night (November 12) at Day N Vegas festival.

The Las Vegas event saw the Compton MC celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough debut LP ‘Section.80’, performing a number of the record’s deep cuts: ‘A.D.H.D.’, ‘HiiiPower’, ‘Fuck Your Ethnicity’, ‘Hol’ Up’, ‘Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils)’ and ‘Chapter Ten’, the latter of which Kendrick had never performed live before.

For the rest of his performance, the TDE rapper ran through a career-spanning set of hits from his other albums (‘good kid m.A.A.d city’, ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’, and ‘DAMN.’) in chronological order.

K. Dot also brought out his cousin Baby Keem to perform their recent collaborations ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Range Brothers’.

You can check out clips from the Kendrick’s Las Vegas set below:

Check out the setlist for Kendrick’s performance at Day N Vegas below:

‘Fuck Your Ethnicity’

‘A.D.H.D’

‘HiiiPoWeR’

‘Hol’ Up’

‘Chapter Ten’

‘Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils)’

‘Sherane/Voicemail Interlude’

‘Money Trees’

‘Backseat Freestyle’

‘The Art Of Peer Pressure’

‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’

‘Poetic Justice’

‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’

‘m.A.A.d city’

‘King Kunta’

‘i’

‘Alright’

‘Institutionalized’

‘The Blacker The Berry’

‘BLOOD.’

‘DNA.’

‘ELEMENT.’

‘LOYALTY.’

‘LUST.’

‘HUMBLE.’

‘family ties’ (with Baby Keem)

‘range brothers’ (with Baby Keem)

‘LOVE.’

‘Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst’

Earlier this week it was reported that Kendrick Lamar has a new business manager, leading to further speculation around a potential new album.

Fans have been anticipating the follow-up to 2017’s ‘DAMN.’ all year, with rumours resurfacing over the summer after the rapper announced his final studio effort for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.

Then, Kendrick registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) before changing his profile image on Spotify – a possible sign that new music was imminent.

Meanwhile, Kendrick will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige as performers at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.