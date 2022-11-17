Watch Kendrick Lamar’s new video for ‘Rich Spirit’

Kendrick Lamar has shared the third visual accompaniment to ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, linking up with director Calmatic to mint a music video for ‘Rich Spirit’.

Following the videos for ‘N95’ and ‘We Cry Together’ – which arrived back in May and September, respectively – the new drop is another intimate affair, starring Lamar unaccompanied as he vibes out to ‘Rich Spirit’ in a range of eye-catching outfits.

Have a look at the clip below:

The release comes a day after it was announced that Lamar has been nominated for eight of the 2023 Grammy Awards. Most of them come at the hand of his standalone single ‘The Heart Part 5’, which has grabbed nods for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, meanwhile, has been nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, while the Blxst and Amanda Reifer-assisted ‘Die Hard’ has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ arrived back in May as Lamar’s fifth album. It scored a a five-star review from NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams, who called it “a cathartic, soul-baring autobiography”.

Also earning five stars was Lamar’s recent show in Paris, where NME’s Fred Garratt-Stanley wrote that the rapper “present[ed] a creative vision that would boggle the minds of most mere mortals”; he ultimately called the gig “a stunning, moving display from a true great of modern rap”.

Earlier this month, Lamar – who is still underway with ‘The Big Steppers Tour’, wrapping up in Australia and New Zealand next month – performed a surprise show in London with Sampha.