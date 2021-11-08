Watch Killer Mike, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and Ludacris all perform at the Atlanta Braves victory parade

Killer Mike, OutKast‘s Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and Ludacris performed at the Atlanta Braves’ victory parade after they became World Series champions.

The Braves won the series for the first time in 26 years and held a victory parade and concert to celebrate.

The event saw Killer Mike, OutKast’s Big Boi and Sleepy Brown all team up for a performance of ‘Krytonite’ while Ludacris later played the likes of ‘Welcome To Atlanta’, ‘Southern Hospitality’ and ‘Yeah’. You can watch footage from the concert below.

Earlier this summer, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared a new track called ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’ featuring Killer Mike, which was taken from their album ‘The Big Sleepover’, which was released in September.

The album was first teased in 2019 after the release of ‘Intentions’ featuring CeeLo Green. Last year, the pair shared another song, the trunk-rattling ‘Can’t Sleep’.

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that Killer Mike will appear in an episode of Ozark‘s upcoming fourth and final season.

“I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it,” the rapper said. “I’m excited.”

Ludacris, meanwhile recently teamed up with Usher and Snoop Dogg for a remix of Justin Bieber’s track ‘Peaches’.

The remix puts the rappers’ verses front and centre, taking over most of the choruses and verses sung by Bieber and his collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon in the original version.