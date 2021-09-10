Watch King Krule’s ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ live film

King Krule has accompanied the release of new live album ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ today with a new live film of the same name.

Filmed by longtime collaborator Reuben Bastienne-Lewis, the film captures a brief run of European shows Archy Marshall and co. performed just weeks before the world went into lockdown last year.

The film is largely made up of concert footage from King Krule shows in Amsterdam and Paris from that run – in support of latest album ‘Man Alive!’ – but is interspersed with other clips. Watch it below:

King Krule’s new live album ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ features 17 songs taken from the aforementioned European tour, including fan favourites like ‘Easy Easy’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Out Getting Ribs’.

“Once spilt into the cheap 4 tracks and pirate software, now collosos energy redeemed into small diaphragms. Sat on toilets imagining the moment other animals would sing the very vibrations back to them,” the songwriter shared in a cryptic statement upon announcing the album last month.

“Climbing a ladder of fulfilment, that fulfills neither need or want, but in ascent maybe the organised grouping of heartbeats pounding into the universe for an hour and a half would not be better spent. I felt comfortable for once, young and uncomfortable with a tunnel of anxiety to walk through.”

‘Man Alive!’, Marshall’s third studio album under the King Krule moniker, arrived back in February of 2020. In a four-star review, NME called the record “a compelling, expressive and at times uplifting work”.