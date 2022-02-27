Watch Kodak Black live the high life in ‘On Everything’ music video

Kodak Black has shared an official music video for his new track ‘On Everything’, lifted from his recently released album.

Black dropped his new LP ‘Back For Everything’ on Friday (February 25), featuring the single ‘On Everything’. He shared a music video for the track to mark its release, in which we see Black rapping in a white suit, surrounded by a flashy car and private plane. Check out the clip below.

Black’s ‘Back For Everything’ is his first full-length project since dropping his mixtape ‘Haitian Boy Kodak’ back in 2021. As well as ‘On Everything’, it comprises previously released singles ‘Super Gremlin’, ‘Grinding All Season’ and ‘I Wish’, among other cuts.

Earlier this month, Black was injured in a shooting that took place outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party. He was one of four people shot outside Los Angeles club The Nice Guy, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

In January this year, Black challenged Jay-Z to a VERZUZ rap battle, saying he’d give Jay 15 per cent of his catalogue if he lost.

“I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z. “IF” he wins, he gets 15 % of my catalog!” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “I win, he makes me Vice President of Roc Nation.”