Backstreet Boys respond as Korn covers ‘I Want It That Way’

Korn have shared footage of them singing along to Backstreet Boys’ classic ‘I Want It That Way’ – check it out below.

The Nu-Metal band were filming the video for new single ‘Worst Is On Its Way’ when they seemingly took a short break to revisit the 1999 pop gem.

In the clip, which Korn posted on their TikTok, the whole band can be seen singing along to ‘I Want It That Way’ – check it out below.

Leaning into the concept, the band then shared an image of them recreating the cover art of Backstreet Boys’ third album, 1999’s ‘Millennium’ alongside the caption “Kornstreet Boys”.

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter then duetted with the TikTok. Dressing up as a member of Korn, he shared a look of disbelief and wrote “can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup?” alongside the clip.

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch responded, asking “What in the TRL is going on ‘round here? Are accounts getting hacked?” before praising Carter. “Well played” he wrote on Instagram, while sharing a photo himself and Korn bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu backstage at Backstreet Boys’ ‘DNA’ World Tour alongside Carter.

Fieldy took a hiatus from Korn back in 2021 to deal with “bad habits” with the band talking about his return to touring earlier this year.

Korn released their 14th album ‘Requiem‘ in February. Speaking about it to NME, Welch said: “I feel like, on this record, we have grown as humans emotionally. Music is healing to all of us. I found my faith; I have music and I take medication for my depression.”

In other news, Backstreet Boys have announced UK and European dates for their ‘DNA’ world tour – purchase your tickets here.

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, Backstreet Boys will also contribute a portion of ticket sales from their ‘DNA’ world tour to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to protect and assist refugees and those displaced in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.