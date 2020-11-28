Watch Kurt Vile’s touching cover of John Prine’s ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’ for ‘The Late Show’

Kurt Vile appeared on The Late Show with Seth Myers last week to perform a touching cover of John Prine’s ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’.

He performed the rendition live from the show’s studio on Thanksgiving night (November 26), playing alone with just a guitar and microphone.

Introducing his musical guest, host Myers said “this is a perfect song for anyone who’s not with their loved ones this year”.

Advertisement

Watch Vile cover ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’ below:

Vile’s version of the song appears on his latest EP ‘Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep)’, which he released in early October. It was the first song he recorded for the five-tracker, which also features a cover of Jack Clement’s ‘Cowboy’.

Three original songs also appear on the EP, including ‘How Lucky’, a duet with the late Prine.

Speaking of the EP in a press release at the time of its launch, Vile said “The truth is John was my hero for a long time”.

“When he came into the [Nashville studio] Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me and, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night.”

Advertisement

“Speaking of John talkin to me, well, his songs, they speak to my soul. That’s the real reason I picked them to play.”

Last month, Vile covered Gillian Welch‘s ‘Wayside/Back In Time’ and Neil Young‘s ‘Heart Of Gold’ with his daughters in support of the US Democratic party’s campaign.

Prine was first diagnosed with coronavirus in March. He sadly lost his battle with the illness shortly after, passing away at age 73.

His wife, Fiona Prine, has since criticised President Donald Trump for his inaction on COVID-19, tweeting “My husband died on his watch”.

Per The Guardian, more than 264,624 people in the US have died from the virus at present.