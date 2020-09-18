Watch Kylie Minogue perform ‘Say Something’ live for the first time on ‘The Tonight Show’

Kylie Minogue performed her latest single ‘Say Something’ live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (September 17).

Minogue’s remote pre-recorded performance sees her sing the ‘Disco’ track solo against a VHS-style intergalactic green screen, in a nod to the retro era her new music borrows from.

Watch it below.

Minogue first released the single back in July, as the first single from her forthcoming album ‘Disco’, due out November 6.

The pop icon, who released her last record ‘Golden’ in 2018, revealed back in May that her upcoming 15th record would contain “grown-up disco”.

In an interview last month, Minogue elaborated on the record’s theme.

“The theme of disco is that you’re all hot and sweaty and in it together, but could be in a crowded room and shut your eyes, let the music and feeling in, and you could be in your own world. Or, there could be no one around and you feel like you’re having your own party,” she said.

“I imagine it as a tour, but done in the round. You normally want people to watch the show, but I think, in this case, part of it would encourage you to shut your eyes and feel the energy.”