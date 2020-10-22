Watch Kyoto Protocol cover Linkin Park’s ‘In The End’ to mark ‘Hybrid Theory’ anniversary

Malaysian rock quintet Kyoto Protocol have released a new cover of Linkin Park’s iconic nu metal single ‘In The End’.

The live performance video, which was recorded in a studio, features additional vocals from vocalist Vinesh Muniandy of Kuala Lumpur punk band Trophy Knives, and turntablism from DJ Yang Yang.

Check out the video below.

The collaborative cover served as a way for the musicians to pay tribute to Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. “What better song to do than ‘In The End!’” said Kyoto Protocol.

The band also explained that they had been looking to collaborate with Trophy Knives for some time: “We knew we needed some backup if we were going to do justice to the song, and that’s where Vinesh from Trophy Knives comes in. We’ve been wanting to work with them for a long time now, and this cover gave us the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Kyoto Protocol’s cover of ‘In The End’ serves as the band’s second collaboration with DJ Yang Yang. The pairing first worked together in August of 2019 for a lengthy Linkin Park tribute that included ‘Papercut’, ‘Shadow Of The Day’, ‘Somewhere I Belong’ and ‘One Step Closer’. Watch that below:

The recently released cover is Kyoto Protocol’s second live performance video since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, following their cover of ‘Wawasan 2020’ to commemorate Malaysia Day in September. The band also noted that it was the first video they had filmed in their new studio.

Kyoto Protocol last released music in 2018, putting out their sophomore album ‘The Pen Is Mightier’. On the other hand, Trophy Knives dropped the song ‘We Can’t Be Saved’ in June.