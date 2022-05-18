Watch KZ Tandingan’s futuristic music video for ‘Winning’

Filipino singer-songwriter KZ Tandingan has dropped a colourful and futuristic music video for her latest track ‘Winning’.

The visual, directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, was launched on Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel on Thursday May 12. In the video, the artist is seen navigating through space when she discovers an uninhabited planet. Detecting lifeforms in one area, she lands and brings them to life, later on dancing with them throughout the song.

Watch the futuristic music video below:

‘Winning’ was first released in April, along with a moody visualiser where Tandingan performs the single. It serves as a reminder to “choose to win in life and fight for yourself”, she said in a statement.

The project is her second release under Tarsier Records after dropping the track ’11:59′ in November 2021. She worked with Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and Grammy-winning producer Phillip Fender aka TxTHEWAY in producing and co-writing the song, respectively.

Prior to the track, the musician collaborated with actor-singer Piolo Pascual for the heartbreak anthem ‘Tawag Mo’ in February. She also teamed up with other local acts like BGYO for ‘Feel Good Pilipinas’ and Ben&Ben for ‘Sabel’ last year.

In March 2021, she lent her voice for the Disney’s animated film Raya And The Last Dragon’s soundtrack on the track ‘Gabay’, which serves as the company’s first Filipino-language song.