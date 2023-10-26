Watch Lady Gaga join U2 for ‘Shallow’ at Las Vegas Sphere

Lady Gaga has made a surprise appearance with U2, joining them at the Las Vegas Sphere to perform a rendition of ‘Shallow’.

The moment took place during their show at the new $2billion venue last tonight (October 25), when the Irish rock veterans played the latest of their ongoing residency shows in Las Vegas.

After performing their 1991 track ‘Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World’, the band were then joined on stage by Lady Gaga, who joined them for a rendition of ‘All I Want Is You’, taken from their 1998 album ‘Rattle and Hum’.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening came after, however, as the singer – wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses – performed an amped-up version of her song ‘Shallow’.

Written for the 2019 film A Star Is Born, the original track is performed by Gaga and her co-star in the film, Bradley Cooper. It later went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2019 awards.

For last night’s version, however, the singer made the emotive track more upbeat, and Bono contributed vocals. Check out footage of the moment below.

Closer look: Lady Gaga joins the U2 to perform “Shallow” at the Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wl3hmOdA3K — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

From there, Gaga performed one more song with the band before leaving the stage – joining Bono and co. for their fan favourite ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

Her surprise on-stage appearance comes after she joined The Rolling Stones during one of their live performances last week. Taking place in the New York City club, Racket, she guest starred at the intimate gig to perform their new track ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’.

The song is taken from their new LP ‘Hackney Diamonds’, and Gaga stars in the original recording of the track, as does Stevie Wonder.

Yesterday’s appearance at the Las Vegas Sphere isn’t the first time that the singer – whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – has joined U2 during one of their live shows.

Back in 2015, she was one of the many special guests who made a surprise appearance while the band embarked upon their ‘Innocence + Experience Tour’. She joined them on stage to perform ‘Ordinary Love’.

In other U2 news, the band – who kicked off their residency at the new venue back in September – announced that they would be extending their time at the Sphere, and set to play shows there into 2024.

As for Lady Gaga, the singer teamed up with iconic rock frontman Mick Jagger once again, this time appearing for a performance on Saturday Night Live.