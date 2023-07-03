Watch Lana Del Rey play ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ live for the first time

Lana Del Rey has performed her song ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ live for the first time at a show in Italy. Check out footage of the moment below, as well as the full setlist.

The gig took place at the La Prima Estate Festival in Lido di Camaiore, Italy yesterday (July 2), and saw the ‘Video Games’ singer break out some of her most famous tracks in front of a nearly-20,000 strong crowd.

Performing a total of 21 tracks throughout the set, Del Rey kicked off the show with renditions of ‘A&W’, ‘Young And Beautiful’ and ‘Bartender’, before treating fans to the first-ever live performance of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. The song is the title track from her seventh studio album, which arrived in 2021.

Other songs featured on the set included ‘Blue Jeans’, ‘Ultraviolence’, ‘White Mustang’ and ‘Born To Die’, before the singer closed off the set with ‘Summertime Sadness’, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ and ‘Video Games’.

Find footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club (live) pic.twitter.com/Xi8TAnHWfB — b (@lostinyosemite) July 2, 2023

#LanaDelRey avec « Salvatore », sur la scène du festival La Prima Estate cette nuit, à Lucques, Italie.#ldr #france pic.twitter.com/uLRONGCyOg — Lana Del Rey France (@LDRFRoff) July 3, 2023

Lana Del Rey’s La Prima Estate setlist was:

1. ‘A&W’

2. ‘Young and Beautiful’

3. ‘Bartender’

4. ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ (Live debut)

5. ‘The Grants’

6. ‘Cherry’

7. ‘Pretty When You Cry’

8. ‘Ride’

9. ‘Born to Die’

10. ‘Blue Jeans’

11. ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

12. ‘Arcadia’

13. ‘Ultraviolence’

14. ‘White Mustang’

15. ‘Candy Necklace’

16. ‘Salvatore’

17. ‘Venice Bitch’

18. ‘Diet Mountain Dew’

19. ‘Summertime Sadness’

20. ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

21. ‘Video Games’

Other headliners for the two weekends at La Prima Estate include Bon Iver, Nas, Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Metro Boomin.

Her upcoming shows now include a string of recently announced European shows in Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris, followed by a headline performance at the final night of BST Hyde Park in London (July 9th). Find any remaining tickets here.

Del Rey’s performance at the festival comes one week after her tumultuous set at this year’s edition of Glastonbury. Taking to the stage over 30 minutes later than scheduled, the performance at the Other Stage was abruptly cut short as she approached the midnight curfew.

Here, her microphone was cut, and the screens were turned off at the stage, leading to the singer frantically facing along the barrier in an attempt to continue the performance, while a team of roadies packed up her set.

In a three-star review, NME described the Glasto set as a moment of “45 minutes of pure, messy, unfiltered melodrama”.

“‘I’m so fucking late they may cut my set,’ she exclaims, quickly approaching her midnight stage curfew. ‘I’m sorry, my hair takes so long. If they cut the power, let’s keep going!’ Well, not quite. Del Rey’s mic and video screens are suddenly switched off, and she falls to her knees and removes her in-ears,” it read. “Even for Glastonbury standards, this feels surreal.”