Watch Lana Del Rey perform country version of ‘Stand By Your Man’ at intimate bar

Lana Del Rey performed Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’ again over the weekend at an intimate bar in Nashville.

The singer-songwriter put a country spin on the cover for a small crowd at Robert’s Western World on Sunday (September 3). You can view footage below.

It comes after Del Rey previously performed the controversial 1968 hit in Arkansas last month.

Co-written by Wynette and Billy Sherrill, its message that women should stay with their cheating husbands or boyfriends proved polarising against the backdrop of the fight for women’s liberation. Wynette, meanwhile, claimed she just wanted to write “a pretty love song”.

Del Rey’s song ‘Breaking Up Slowly’ from her 2021 album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club‘ makes reference to Wynette, with collaborator Nikki Lane singing: “I don’t wanna live with a life of regret/ I don’t wanna end up like Tammy Wynette.”

Her performance at Robert’s Western World comes ahead of her forthcoming tour of the US, which kicks off at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 14.

She will then call at the likes of Austin, Dallas, West Palm Beach and Tampa before wrapping up at Charleston Coliseum on October 5. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently said that Del Rey’s debut album ‘Born To Die‘ “changed music”.

Appearing on a recent episode of Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast, Eilish was asked about the albums she listened to while growing up as well as what they meant to her both back then and now.

“’Born To Die’ by my girl Lana,” she replied. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible.”