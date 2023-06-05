Watch Latto and Cardi B team up and party for ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’

Latto and Cardi B have teamed up for a new collaboration ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’. Watch the video below.

‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ serves as the remix to Latto’s latest single, ‘Put It On Da Floor’, which she debuted at this year’s Coachella.

Now, the official video for the track has arrived. In it, the two artists dance around at a party, flex around some expensive jewellery, and have fun in a supermarket.

The Clay County rapper gained popularity when a promo video of a woman who was removed from a plastic sheet went viral as if from an unboxing video. The trend referred to the track’s opening lyrics: “‘Rip me out the plastic, I’ve been actin’ brand new.”

On May 31, Latto took to social media to share a video of her revealing the guest star on the track’s remix. Enthusiastically, she told fans she “put it on the floor, and, now, [she] ’bout to put it on the floor again. Remix this Friday!” Afterwards, she recreated the trend and ripped a plastic bag from the head of Cardi B whilst rapping the heavily-quoted lyric.

‘Put It On Da Floor’ is the Grammy-nominated rapper’s second single of the year following on the Lu Kala-assisted ‘Lottery’. Last year, she also released her second studio album, ‘777’, which featured guest spots from Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage. The record peaked at Number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Latto has often shown adoration for Cardi B; having free-styled over the instrumental of Cardi’s Billboard Top 20 track ‘Money’ and has regularly spoken highly of the Bronx rapper. In return, Cardi B gave the 24-year-old a brief cameo in the internet-breaking ‘WAP’ music video.

When ‘Put It On Da Floor’ was released, fans speculated that Latto was dissing Nicki Minaj when she rapped: “She thought that I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds.”

Previewing it at this year’s Coachella – where she also brought out TiaCorine, Saweetie, and Lola Brooke – Latto noted she was “tired of the subtweets.” At that time, her most recent Twitter spat was with Minaj. She was also accused of faking her Coachella crowd after she posted photoshopped images to social media by accident.

Latto stepping to nicki Minaj 👀 I’m bout to enjoy this — Bad (@badstayhigh) April 17, 2023

Nicki Minaj got flamed by Latto — Darion Gibson (@D_Futuristic) April 17, 2023

Cardi B released one solo single last year, ‘Hot Shit’ featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. However, she has been hopping on many remixes, the last being with Spanish pop juggernaut Rosalía for the ‘Despechá’ remix.

On May 22, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper told Rolling Stone that we “can expect a lot” from her this summer regarding music. This statement came days after rumours circulated that Cardi and Shakira have a collaborative summer single called ‘Estoy Lamida’ on the way.