LCD Soundsystem played Guardian Angels in a skit in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (February 26).

The band were the musical guests on the show, performing ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ from their 2005 debut album. They were joined by John Mulaney as host.

During the show, they took part in a skit titled “Subway Churro”, in which a man (Andrew Dismukes) surprises everyone by buying a churro in a random subway station.

The SNL cast take on spoofs of Broadway hits to express the peculiarities of New York, including why churros are taboo subway snacks, mole people, subway stabbings and strange liquid on the floor.

LCD Soundsystem arrive at the end of the sketch, dressed in Guardian Angels’ gear, proclaiming “We’re the Guardian Angels and if you’re looking for a fight, you’ve gotta go through us!”. The Guardian Angels were a volunteer organisation founded in 1979 to combat violence and crime on the New York City Subway system.

They’re met by a Jesus lookalike in a beer helmet, who they then serenade along with the rest of the SNL cast, singing a parody of ‘Superstar’ from Jesus Christ Superstar. Watch the skit below.

The band last played the show in 2017, when they were promoting their last album, ‘American Dream’.

Forthcoming episodes of SNL will see Rosalía appear as a guest on March 12, alongside host Zoe Kravitz, while Charli XCX will now appear on the March 5 edition of the show with Oscar Isaac on hosting duties.

In other news, LCD Soundsystem have announced a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston this spring.

The band will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28-31, followed by four shows at new Boston venue Roadrunner from April 3-5. The two sets of shows will mark the band’s first live dates of 2022.

Elsewhere, Yard Act and their support act Baba Ali covered LCD Soundsystem at a hometown show in Leeds this weekend (February 26).

“We had to do something special for Leeds,” they told the crowd before tearing into a rendition of LCD Soundsystem’s early hit single ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.