Watch Liam Gallagher make his live return at biblical O2 Arena show

Liam Gallagher made his live return last night with an anticipated show for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena.

The show, which marked the first public gig from the former Oasis singer in 18 months, rewarded NHS workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and marked the first of two sold-out nights at the venue.

Liam kicked off his live comeback with Oasis staple ‘Hello’, before heading straight into a barnstorming rendition of ‘Morning Glory’.

Advertisement

While the rest of the gig saw Liam flitting between Oasis’ back catalogue and his own solo albums, a special encore saw him performing ‘Go Let It Out’. It marked the first time he has performed the iconic Oasis track as a solo artist and the first time overall since 2002.

You can watch that performance, and a selection of other performances from the gig below.

Advertisement

Liam will now play a second night at The O2 this evening (August 18) before following it with headline sets at Reading & Leeds festival over the August Bank Holiday.

That’s followed by headline sets at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Isle of Wight Festival in September, and a one-off date at Belfast’s Ormeau Park for Belsonic Festival.

You can check out Liam’s setlist from last night’s show in full below.