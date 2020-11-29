Watch Liam Gallagher perform new track ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ on ‘Jonathan Ross’

Liam Gallagher stopped by The Jonathan Ross Show last night (November 28) to perform new track ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ – watch below.

The former Oasis frontman’s latest single, which was released on Friday (November 27), is a perfectly composed Christmas song that he calls “an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year.”

Originally not a festive tune, Gallagher’s co-writer Simon Aldred said it became one after Liam said he could “see New York shop windows, and snow outside” and that the song “reminds [him] of being a kid at Christmas when life was normal”.

Joining Gallagher on The Jonathan Ross Show was actor Matt Lucas, rapper Lady Leshurr, comedy power couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and contemporary artist Grayson Perry.

Watch Gallagher’s performance of ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ below:

In a four-star review of Gallagher’s Christmas track, NME‘s Will Richards called it “a tender tune about love triumphing in times of crisis.”

“More suitable for the 6pm, post-10th mince pie crash than a boozy Christmas Eve, ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is filled with melancholic minor chords and shows a new side to Gallagher’s voice, delivering a pitch-perfect slow-dance-worthy ballad.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on Jonathan Ross, Gallagher said he and brother Noel are “both the problem” in their ongoing Oasis feud.

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he said. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on… He needs to own his problem.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has spoken of his aversion to playing gigs on Zoom.

“You got to go big all the time, I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom,” Gallagher said. “It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous.