Watch Lil Baby celebrate the hustle mentality in new Super Bowl commercial

Lil Baby has teamed up with Rockstar Energy for a new Super Bowl commercial – you can watch it below.

The 30-second clip highlights the hard work it takes to make it to the top, focusing on Lil Baby’s hustle as well as that of fashion designers, tattoo artists and barbers.

“I wasn’t born in the spotlight. Nah, I had to grind to shine, like a star on a hot night. And something about the struggle now resides in my muscles. And every trial and trouble helped define my hustle,” the ‘My Turn’ rapper narrates. “Real rock stars don’t chase the spotlight. It chases them.”

Advertisement

Directed by Dave Meyers, the ad also features appearances by Rockstar Energy pro skateboarder Chris Joslin and 100 Thieves founder and CEO Nadeshot.

“When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “It’s all about the hard work and hustle that it takes to succeed. Some people think I had instant success, but they don’t understand how hard I worked. I know what it’s like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped.

He added: “I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar Energy helps me do that.”

Watch Lil Baby’s Rockstar Energy commercial below:

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday (February 7) and will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

The Weeknd will perform during the halftime break in the game and has hinted at what to expect from his performance.

A press conference was held yesterday (February 4) ahead of the event on Sunday, with reporters joining virtually to quiz The Weeknd on his upcoming show.

During the short question-and-answer session, the musician (real name Abel Tesfaye) gave some more details about the performance, but kept his cards close to his chest. It was previously reported that he would perform from the stands rather than on the field as normally happens, but Tesfaye clarified that he would use both areas.

“Due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built the stage within the stadium,” he said. “We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. So we built the state in the stadium, but I’m not gonna tell you anything else cos you have to watch on Sunday.”

His performances and video during the ‘After Hours’ have seen him done bloody bandages on his face and incorporate scenes of violence. Asked if he would tone things down for the family-friendly event, he replied: “For sure. I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home.

“I will still incorporate some of the storyline – it’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and this year. The story will continue but definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby has shared a number of details about his time spent working with Kanye West in Wyoming last year.