Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale.

Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”

“You know I love you to death,” he said. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the official video of Durk’s proposal below:

Back in June, Durk released a collaborative album with Lil Baby titled ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’. In a three-star review, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams said that although “the two try to show off great prowess and make a record that’d be certified Platinum in the streets”, their effort “falls a little short”.

“Utilising beats from prolific producers such as Wheezy and Chi Chi, ‘The Voice of the Heroes’ is technically accomplished,” Williams wrote, “but given Durk and Baby’s sometimes monotonous verses, it’s great only in smaller doses. On their solo projects we’ve seen the two explore emotions and musical range to make knockout hits, but when Lil Baby and Lil Durk come together, it’s a little more hit and miss.”

August saw Durk and Baby join forces once more, this time with the addition of Meek Mill, for the standalone single ‘Sharing Locations’.

Advertisement

Durk is currently gearing up to release his seventh solo album, tentatively titled ‘7220’. The rapper is yet to announce a release date for the project – the formal follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Voice’ – though it’s expected to land sometime in 2022 via his own label, Only The Family.

Elsewhere in 2021, Durk linked up with Kanye West for the ‘DONDA’ cut ‘Jonah’, appeared on Drake’s track ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ (the lead single from his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album), joined Megan Thee Stallion for her ‘Movie’ video, and parodied Kanye West’s most memorable moments in the video for his single ‘Kanye Krazy’.