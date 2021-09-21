Watch Lil Nas X cover Dolly Parton’s classic single ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X has taken to the BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge to perform a cover of the Dolly Parton classic ‘Jolene’ alongside cuts from his debut album – check it out below.

Speaking about his decision to cover ‘Jolene’, originally released in 1973 and taken from the Parton album of the same name, Nas X said: “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad. I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out’.”

He also performed three tracks from his debut album ‘Montero’.

Opening with a rendition of the album’s title track, Lil Nas X then performed ‘Dead Right Now’ and ‘That’s What I Want’. Check them out below.

Speaking about his newfound status as a role model after the performance, Nas X said: “It feels great but I take everything with a grain of salt. Still, I’m just thankful these people see me as an inspiration but I try not to live my life by that.”

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X was named the Suicide Prevention Advocate Of The Year by The Trevor Project due to his work with the LGBTQ+ community.

The Trevor Project, who provide crisis support to those in the LGBTQ+ community, said the rapper’s “vulnerability in his journey to self acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signalling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone.”

Accepting the award, Lil Nas X said: “Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves.”

Last week, Nas X celebrated the release of his album by dropping the video for ‘That’s What I Want’.

The clip sees Nas X fall in love but when he goes to deliver him flowers, he discovers his new beau is married and has a child.

Crying, Nas X returns to his home and passes out from intoxication, before he’s seen walking down the aisle in a wedding dress before a priest – played by Billy Porter – bestows him with a guitar.