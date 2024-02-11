Watch Lil Yachty perform unreleased track ‘Stayinit’ with Fred again..

Lil Yachty has performed a new collaboration produced by Fred again.. – watch the footage below.

On February 8, the superstar DJ announced a surprise rave to be thrown at NYC’s Knockdown Centre hours before the party began. Fred again.. also revealed he would be playing a back-to-back set with Welsh breakout brothers Overmono.

That wasn’t the only surprise he had up his sleeve; Fred again.. treated lucky fans by bringing Lil Yachty onto the stage to perform an unreleased track. Reportedly titled ‘Stayinit’, the song sees Lil Yachty singing over an icy future garage beat.

Watch the fan-filmed snippet below:

Fred again.. is set to headline Reading Festival’s Saturday date alongside Lana del Rey. Tickets for Reading’s Saturday shows have unfortunately sold out, but remaining tickets can still be purchased here. Liam Gallagher, Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen are also set to headline this year.

He is also set to headline Budapest’s Sziget Festival and Helsinki’s Flow Festival.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty has been busy collaborating with a swathe of artists. He recently released his track with rockstar Yungblud called ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)‘, along with a song with childhood friend Faye Webster called ‘Lego Ring‘.

He also took a surprising pivot to psych-rock in his album ‘Let’s Start Here‘ last year. He said of the album: “There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references. They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”

In other news, Yachty has spoken out about the current state of affairs in hip hop, saying the genre is “in a terrible place right now”.