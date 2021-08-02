Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend.
The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.
“This song right here, it’s for you and only you,” Durst told the crowd and those watching the Lollapalooza livestream. “It’s a song off our new album called ‘Dad Vibes’.
“I want to see everybody out there dancing right now. Let me see how you do it.”
Durst then began throwing white t-shirts into the crowd while ‘Dad Vibes’ played on the PA – you can hear the new song in the above video.
Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza set was also notable as Durst debuted his unusual new look on stage.
The frontman wore a grey wig, a pair of oversized red sunglasses and a black jacket – which was only zipped up towards the top – during the performance.
The band are still yet to follow up their 2011 album ‘Gold Cobra’, though their long-awaited sixth album ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’ remains in the works.
“I think [Durst’s] finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em, and we’re gonna finish the record,” guitarist Wes Borland said in June. “So, fingers crossed.”