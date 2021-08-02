Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend.

The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.

“This song right here, it’s for you and only you,” Durst told the crowd and those watching the Lollapalooza livestream. “It’s a song off our new album called ‘Dad Vibes’.

Advertisement

“I want to see everybody out there dancing right now. Let me see how you do it.”

Durst then began throwing white t-shirts into the crowd while ‘Dad Vibes’ played on the PA – you can hear the new song in the above video.

Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza set was also notable as Durst debuted his unusual new look on stage.

The frontman wore a grey wig, a pair of oversized red sunglasses and a black jacket – which was only zipped up towards the top – during the performance.

Advertisement

The band are still yet to follow up their 2011 album ‘Gold Cobra’, though their long-awaited sixth album ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’ remains in the works.

“I think [Durst’s] finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em, and we’re gonna finish the record,” guitarist Wes Borland said in June. “So, fingers crossed.”