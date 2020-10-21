Watch Lindsey Buckingham recreate viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok video

Lindsey Buckingham has recreated the viral TikTok video featuring Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’ – check out the clip below.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca became an online sensation after posting footage of himself skating while sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice. The clip, soundtracked by the classic ‘Rumours’ single, has since registered over 10.5 million hits.

Following in the footsteps of his former bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, ex-Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Buckingham has today (October 21) shared his spin on the video.

“Made this with my girls this weekend,” the musician captioned the footage, which sees him drinking the same Ocean Spray beverage as he rides a horse.

Made this with my girls this weekend pic.twitter.com/tCY8DpBoCL — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 21, 2020

Since being featured in Apodaca’s original post, ‘Dreams’ experienced a significant surge in online sales and streams. Before the video was uploaded, the song was clocking up an average of 49,000 streams a day — but in the three days after the clip landed on TikTok, those streams rocketed to an average of 105,000 times a day (via Rolling Stone).

Shortly after sharing his remake, Mick Fleetwood surprised Apodaca in an interview with the BBC. “We owe you,” the drummer told Apodaca during the broadcast.

“It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun”.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks revealed in a recent interview with NME that she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates “haven’t had any communication” with Lindsey Buckingham since they last exchanged letters following his 2019 heart attack.

“It’s OK. If it’s ever meant to happen, it will,” she said. “If we’re meant to communicate ever again, we will. It’s not happening right now.”