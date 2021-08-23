Watch Linying, Sezairi, Shye and more perform at Singapore’s National Day Parade 2021

Sezairi, Linying, Shye, Shabir and a bevy of other Singaporean musicians performed at this year’s National Day Parade on Saturday (August 21).

The parade also included performances from the likes of Inch Chua, Benjamin Kheng, Aisyah Aziz, Yung Raja, Nick Zavior, Alemay Fernandez, The Freshman and more.

Linying, Sezairi, Shye and Shabir performed a live rendition of this year’s main National Day theme, ‘The Road Ahead’, which was co-written and produced by evanturetime.

Watch ‘The Road Ahead’ live below.

The parade also showcased two medleys. The first highlighted equality for women in Singapore with Shye, Aisyah Aziz and Inch Chua performing covers of Little Mix’s ‘Wings’ and Demi Lovato’s ‘Confident’.

Shabir, Benjamin Kheng and Nick Zavoir performed a medley comprising Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Panic! At The Disco’s ‘High Hopes’. Watch both performances below.

The show included renditions of past National Day themes like ‘We Will Get There’ and ‘Reach Out For The Skies’ sung by Alemay Fernandez, Nick Zavior and Inch Chua. Watch their performances and more here.

Sezairi, who features on this year’s main theme, also performed a solo rendition of ‘Breathing City’, an original song commissioned for National Day. It was co-written and produced by fellow singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

A video for the song – also featuring Lim on vocals – was later uploaded onto YouTube following the conclusion of the parade. The video sees Sezairi and Lim performing the song on a cozy set atop the Supertrees in Singapore’s Gardens By The Bay.

Watch the video for ‘Breathing City’ below.

Aisyah Aziz’s ‘Spirits Anew’ was the other National Day original song commissioned this year. Hear it below: