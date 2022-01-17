Watch Linying’s feel-good music video for ‘Good Behaviour’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has shared a new music video for her track ‘Good Behaviour’, from her newly released debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’.

The music video, directed by Ivan Tan, was uploaded onto YouTube on Friday (January 14). It sees Linying get pulled into a parallel dimension while preparing for press obligations, where she meets another version of herself and eventually realises that she doesn’t have to be on her best behaviour to be accepted.

Watch the music video for ‘Good Behaviour’ below.

Following the video’s release, Linying took to social media to share that the ‘Good Behaviour ‘shoot was “one of the most intense and rewarding things I did last year, and something I consider a great privilege to have experienced in my life”. She added that she hopes the video “gives you something the song alone didn’t”.

‘Good Behaviour’ is taken off Linying’s debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’, which released on January 14. The album features early December’s emotional track ‘3 Hours On’, October’s ‘Faith’, September’s wistful ‘Springtime’ and July’s ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, the last of which she co-wrote with former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla.

Prior to ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, Linying co-wrote, arranged and co-produced the 2021 National Day theme song, ‘The Road Ahead’, which she performed with Sezairi, Shabir, and Shye.