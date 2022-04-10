Watch Little Mix give multiple songs their live debut as they kick off farewell tour

Little Mix kicked off their ‘Confetti’ tour last night (April 9) in Belfast and gave several songs their live debut – check out footage and the setlist below.
The 29-date run started last night at Belfast’s SSE Arena and saw the band give seven songs their live debut, including tracks from sixth album ‘Confetti (‘Happiness’, ‘Gloves Up’) and their 2021 greatest hits record ‘Between Us’ including ‘No’ and ‘Love (Sweet Love)’. ‘Get Weird’ cut ‘Love Me Or Leave Me’ was also premiered during the set.
Elsewhere the band performed ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, their collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, for the first time alongside ‘No Time For Tears’, their 2020 team-up with Nathan Dawe.
Check out fan shot footage and the complete setlist below:
Little Mix played:
‘Shout Out to My Ex’
‘Heartbreak Anthem’ (Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix cover – live debut)
‘Break Up Song’
‘Move’
‘Wings’
‘Power’/’Gloves Up’ (Live debut for ‘Gloves Up’)
‘No’ (Live debut)
‘Secret Love Song, Pt. II’
‘Woman Like Me’
‘Happiness’ (Live debut)
‘No More Sad Songs’
‘Love Me Or Leave Me’
‘Between Us’
‘Love’ (Sweet Love)
‘Reggaeton Lento Remix’ (CNCO & Little Mix cover)
‘Wasabi’
‘Black Magic’
‘Salute’ (with elements of ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X )
‘Touch’
‘Only You’ (Cheat Codes & Little Mix cover)
‘No Time for Tears’ (Nathan Dawe x Little Mix cover – live debut)
‘Confetti’
‘Sweet Melody’
Little Mix’s delayed ‘Confetti’ tour is the first time the band have toured as a three-piece following the departure of Jesy Nelson. It also acts as a farewell run, with the band taking a break following this run of shows.
Tickets for the tour are available here and the remaining tour dates are as follows:
APRIL
10 – Belfast, SSE Arena
12 – Dublin, 3Arena
13 – Dublin, 3Arena
15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena (matinee)
16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena (evening)
18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
21 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
22 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (matinee)
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (evening)
26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
27 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
30 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
MAY
02 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
03 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
04 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
06 – Manchester, AO Arena
07 – Manchester, AO Arena (matinee)
07 – Manchester, AO Arena (evening)
09 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 – London, The O2
13 – London, The O2
14 – London, The O2
Last month it was announced that Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwal had signed a solo deal with Sony’s RCA Records, the home of Bring Me The Horizon, The Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X.
It follows the news that Leigh-Anne Pinnock signed with Warner Records, writing on Instagram that she was “so excited for what’s to come.”