Watch Little Mix give multiple songs their live debut as they kick off farewell tour

Little Mix kicked off their ‘Confetti’ tour last night (April 9) in Belfast and gave several songs their live debut – check out footage and the setlist below.

The 29-date run started last night at Belfast’s SSE Arena and saw the band give seven songs their live debut, including tracks from sixth album ‘Confetti (‘Happiness’, ‘Gloves Up’) and their 2021 greatest hits record ‘Between Us’ including ‘No’ and ‘Love (Sweet Love)’. ‘Get Weird’ cut ‘Love Me Or Leave Me’ was also premiered during the set.

Elsewhere the band performed ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, their collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, for the first time alongside ‘No Time For Tears’, their 2020 team-up with Nathan Dawe.

Check out fan shot footage and the complete setlist below:

Little Mix played:

‘Shout Out to My Ex’

‘Heartbreak Anthem’ (Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix cover – live debut)

‘Break Up Song’

‘Move’

‘Wings’

‘Power’/’Gloves Up’ (Live debut for ‘Gloves Up’)

‘No’ (Live debut)

‘Secret Love Song, Pt. II’

‘Woman Like Me’

‘Happiness’ (Live debut)

‘No More Sad Songs’

‘Love Me Or Leave Me’

‘Between Us’

‘Love’ (Sweet Love)

‘Reggaeton Lento Remix’ (CNCO & Little Mix cover)

‘Wasabi’

‘Black Magic’

‘Salute’ (with elements of ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X )

‘Touch’

‘Only You’ (Cheat Codes & Little Mix cover)

‘No Time for Tears’ (Nathan Dawe x Little Mix cover – live debut)

‘Confetti’

‘Sweet Melody’

Little Mix’s delayed ‘Confetti’ tour is the first time the band have toured as a three-piece following the departure of Jesy Nelson. It also acts as a farewell run, with the band taking a break following this run of shows.

Tickets for the tour are available here and the remaining tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

10 – Belfast, SSE Arena

12 – Dublin, 3Arena

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena (matinee)

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena (evening)

18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

21 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

22 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (matinee)

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (evening)

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

27 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

30 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

MAY

02 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

03 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

04 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

06 – Manchester, AO Arena

07 – Manchester, AO Arena (matinee)

07 – Manchester, AO Arena (evening)

09 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – London, The O2

13 – London, The O2

14 – London, The O2

Last month it was announced that Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwal had signed a solo deal with Sony’s RCA Records, the home of Bring Me The Horizon, The Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X.

It follows the news that Leigh-Anne Pinnock signed with Warner Records, writing on Instagram that she was “so excited for what’s to come.”