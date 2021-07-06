Watch Little Simz tease new song ‘I Love You, I Hate You’ on car speakers

Little Simz has shared a teaser of a brand new song arriving this week – listen to a snippet of ‘I Love You, I Hate You’ below.

The track, arriving on Thursday (July 8), will be the latest preview of the rapper’s new album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which is coming out in September.

In a new video posted to Twitter, Simz says she wants to “keep feeding” fans with new material, before asking the driver of the car she’s in to turn the Bluetooth speaker on.

Advertisement

She then plays out a snippet of the new track, and asks the driver to turn the volume up.

Watch the teaser for ‘I Love You, I Hate You’ below:

I Love You, I Hate You – THURSDAY July 8th! ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/eAeT9umdqM — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) July 6, 2021

‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ is set to come out on September 3. So far, Simz has shared the tracks ‘Introvert’, ‘Woman’ and ‘Rollin Stone’.

In April, Simz first revealed details surrounding ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which was largely written last year during lockdown, saying the album explores her difficulty opening up in an industry “where you’re expected to have this extroverted persona all the time.”

“I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined…being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art,” she explained.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the rapper appears on ‘Nine’, the surprise new album from mysterious London collective SAULT, which will only be available for 99 days.

Reviewing ‘Nine’, NME wrote: “Once again, SAULT demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”