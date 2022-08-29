Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now.

The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.

Lizzo delivered a colourful performance of the single, dressed in a pink outfit and backed by visuals complementing her look.

At the end of her performance, the artist was shown giving an excited scream into the microphone, while bouncing around the stage. Taylor Swift was also shown singing and dancing along to the rendition. Watch footage of Lizzo’s MTV VMAs 2022 performance below now.

Lizzo is up for four awards at tonight’s show, including Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar led the nominations going into the night, with seven each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. Keep up with all of the winners as they happen here.

More performances at the MTV VMAs 2022 will come from Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Eminem and Snoop Dogg will also give a special performance tonight, as the pair team up for a “metaverse-inspired” version of their recent collab, ‘From The D To The LBC’.

Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while BLACKPINK made their debut appearance at the awards show with ‘Pink Venom’.