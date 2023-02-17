Watch Lizzo cover Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ in the Live Lounge

Lizzo has covered Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ smash hit ‘Unholy’ in BBC’s Radio One Live Lounge – check it out below.

As per Live Lounge tradition, where artists perform their own material and then a cover, Lizzo put her own spin on the track in powerful style. She then made the song her own by adding a flute solo to it.

Check it out below:

Advertisement

Lizzo also performed the title track from her recent album ‘Special’, which you can watch below:

Lizzo covered the BTS hit ‘Butter’ and Harry Styles‘ ‘Adore You’ in previous years of the Radio One Live Lounge.

The artist also performed at last week’s BRIT Awards, delivering a medley of hits from ‘Special’ including the title track, ‘2 Be Loved’ and ‘About Damn Time’.

Smith and Petras also performed ‘Unholy’ on the night, taking to the stage in leather and black outfits in front of a set designed to look like a seedy garage set-up. Petras rolled out from under a car to start her verse while Smith took a seat on the back of a motorbike as their collaborator sang.

Advertisement

The performance received 106 complaints to Ofcom, though it was unclear exactly which parts of it was complained about.

Smith and Petras’ BRITs appearance followed a controversial performance at the Grammys, which saw right-wing commentators and conspiracy theorists accuse the pair of performing a Satanic ritual. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler wrote. “Meanwhile, demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

The Church Of Satan later weighed in on the backlash, calling the performance “nothing particularly special”. Magister David Harris added: “It’s sad when politicians on a national stage use someone’s religion as a punchline.”