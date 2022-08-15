Watch Lizzo don a white wedding dress in epic video for ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

Lizzo has shared an epic new video for ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’, from her recent album ‘Special’.

The clip, is the follow up to her 2017 video for ‘Truth Hurts‘, which sees her yet again don a white wedding dress.

The video opens with Lizzo walking down the aisle, recreating the scene from the previous visual before she second-guesses the idea of marrying herself.

Lizzo then ditches the ceremony altogether, to the surprise of the attendees and drives away in a red car.

The single follows her last taster from the album ‘About Damn Time’.

Lizzo recently shared an emotional post of herself reacting to a young fan dancing to her previous single.

“You never think when you’re making music you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives,” the rapper said as she wiped away tears. “And it’s like, this is literally why I do it.”

“I’m so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it,” she continued. “It makes them move, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, it makes them feel confidence in themselves.

“I don’t care about all the other shit, the numbers. I don’t give a shit. That video is my Grammy, right there. That is my award and I’m so grateful.”

She also recently hailed BTS member J-Hope‘s take on her recent hit single. Praising J-Hope’s spin, Lizzo took to TikTok to share the clip of the K-pop superstar with the caption: “Be like J-hope!”