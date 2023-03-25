Watch Lizzo join SZA onstage for final show of ‘SOS’ tour

SZA was joined by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers during the final show of her North American ‘SOS’ arena tour – check out fan-shot footage below.

SZA’s ‘SOS’ tour kicked off last month and ended Thursday evening (March 23) with a show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

During the gig, Phoebe Bridgers joined SZA onstage to perform their collaborative track ‘Ghost In The Machine’. The pair had previously performed the song together at a show at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Towards the end of the set, SZA was also joined by Lizzo to perform their remix of the latter’s ‘Special’. Check out footage of the moment below.

SZA released a remix of Lizzo’s ‘Special’ last month and the pair performed the track live when Lizzo headlined The Forum last November.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make ‘Special’ more special than you SZA,” Lizzo captioned a clip from the performance at the time.

Following the release of ‘SOS’ last year, it was revealed that Lizzo contributed vocals to ‘F2F’.

Speaking to NME last year, Bridgers explained how her collaboration with SZA came about. “She just hit me up, she just sent me a DM,” she said. “It all happened so fast. I wasn’t really used to that in the pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later, it’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? Okay, it’s out next week’, which I really like. I like that turnaround time.”

“Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums,” Bridgers continued. “I like being involved, I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle. She’s definitely my favourite rapper [and] that record is insane.”

In the run-up to the release of ‘SOS’, SZA described ‘Ghost In The Machine’ as “super alternative and strange”.

It was recently confirmed SZA will be releasing a deluxe version of ‘SOS’ featuring 10 unheard songs. SZA has also hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after she teased future “surprises” for fans.