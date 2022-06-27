Watch Lizzo’s dazzling performance of ‘About Damn Time’ at the BET Awards

Lizzo has dazzled at the 2022 BET Awards, performing ‘About Damn Time’ from her forthcoming album ‘Special’.

Her appearance at the event opened with her face projected onto a clock visual and a troupe of gold-clad dancers introducing the song. From there, Lizzo herself appeared, dressed in a gold, disco-ball-like outfit.

“You know what time it is,” she said, before launching into a flute solo, and a captivating, uplifting rendition of the viral hit, including moves from its accompanying TikTok dance.

“It’s about damn time we have fun,” she added towards the latter end of the song. “It’s about damn time we stand in our power. Black people, my people.”

Watch the performance below.

Lizzo was one of 27 performers to take the stage for the event, alongside Jack Harlow, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Givēon, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Joey Bada$$, Babyface and more. 10 of those performers banded together for a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who received this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award. That lineup included Combs himself, as well as Mary J. Blige, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes and Jodeci, among others.

The full list of winners from the event are yet to be revealed, but so far Jazmine Sullivan has taken out Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while The Weeknd has taken out Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Doja Cat was nominated in six categories, while Drake and Ari Lennox were both nominated in four.

Lizzo’s appearance at the BET Awards comes after she faced backlash for the use of ableist language in her latest single ‘Grrrls’. She later released a new version of the song with amended lyrics, alongside a statement in which she said: “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand [sic] the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” she wrote, adding, “As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Over the weekend, Lizzo partnered with Live Nation – who are presenting her upcoming ‘Special’ tour – to donate $1million (£815,000) in funds to organisations offering safe access to abortions.