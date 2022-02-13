Watch Logic’s one-take video for nippy new track ‘Breath Control’

Logic has dropped off a brand new track called ‘Breath Control’ – you can watch the song’s one-take video below.

It’s the latest preview of the Maryland rapper and producer’s upcoming new album, ‘Vinyl Days’. He first announced the project last month, sharing a clip of himself in his home studio working on a beat for it.

“This is JAY-Z‘s microphone,” he says at the beginning of the clip, as he takes a mic out of a zip case. “No I.D. gave it to me.” He then proceeds to record sound effects with his mouth before adding them to the beat as it plays.

In the video for ‘Breath Control’, Logic can be seen spitting the rapid, uninterrupted track whilst sat down at his home studio, laid down in a single take.

At one point he shouts out Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa: “2010 I remember whеn I was living in my godmother’s in G-Burg, that’s my word/ Bumping Mac Miller K.I.D.S, Kush and OJ Wiz/ Look in the mirror, I’m hoping it’s his day/ Givе a fuck what the kids say.”

You can watch the ‘Breath Control’ clip below:

Logic’s last project was last summer’s ‘Bobby Tarantino III’. The 12-track project arrived after Logic announced in July 2020 that he was retiring from the music industry in order to be a better father to his newborn son, Bobby. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he told fans at the time.

Despite his retirement announcement, Logic has continued to share a steady string of releases. He shared a beat tape in September 2020 and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo, MadGic, releasing new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May last year, respectively.

Logic also released a compilation album called ‘The YS Collection’, which compiles songs from across his ‘Young Sinatra’ mixtape series.