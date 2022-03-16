Watch Lola Amour and Al James perform ‘Madali’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino indie outfit Lola Amour and rapper Al James have performed their recent collaborative single ‘Madali’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The performance video was uploaded onto the official Wish 107.5 YouTube channel on Tuesday (March 15). It sees Lola Amour and James put on a laid-back performance of the melancholic track which slowly builds to a crescendo.

Watch Lola Amour and Al James perform ‘Madali’, complete with brass instruments, on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

Advertisement

Lola Amour first released ‘Madali’ on February 16, marking the second time that the two Filipino acts have collaborated. The single was accompanied by a music video that saw the musicians return to a school setting.

‘Madali’ serves as a standalone single for Lola Amour. The band have yet to release the third and final track of their upcoming EP, ‘The Lunchtime Special’. The band previously released the EP’s first track ‘Closer Than Before’ featuring Clara Benin in November and ‘Click’ featuring Leanne & Naara in January.

On social media, Lola Amour are teasing an upcoming concert, which the band will be filming with a limited live audience this weekend. It will feature a 14-track setlist and “special guests”.

Al James, on the other hand, returned with the single ‘PSG’ in mid-January, marking his first release in two years with a slick music video that paid homage to Back To The Future.