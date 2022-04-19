Watch Lola Amour and Clara Benin perform ‘Closer Than Before’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino indie band Lola Amour and singer-songwriter Clara Benin have performed their collaborative track ‘Closer Than Before’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The video was uploaded onto Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel on Monday night (April 18). The stirring performance sees Lola Amour and Benin sing along to the emotional track, complete with a full band arrangement.

Watch Lola Amour and Clara Benin perform ‘Closer Than Before’ below.

The video comes five months after the track was first released in November. ‘Closer Than Before’ was the first song to be released from Lola Amour’s upcoming three-track EP, ‘The Lunchtime Special’. The EP has yet to receive a release date.

In January, the band released the EP’s second song, ‘Click’ featuring Leanne & Naara. The following month, Lola Amour shared ‘Madali’ featuring rapper Al James. ‘Madali’ was released as a standalone single and will not feature on ‘The Lunchtime Special’. On March 16, Lola Amour and Al James performed ‘Madali’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Lola Amour are next set to perform for the Globe Virtual Hangouts GoJam On Stage Talent Search finale concert alongside Unique Salonga and I Belong To The Zoo on April 23.

Clara Benin most recently performed her single ‘blink’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus in February. Released late last year, ’blink’ was Benin’s second solo song of 2021, having previously released the Indonesian version of her 2015 ballad ‘Tila’ called ‘Suara Hati’.